Man who killed ex-UC swimmer in crash hears forgiveness but also is called a ‘coward’

Also as part of his sentence, the man received a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license
By Kevin Grasha
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 4:28 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (ENQUIRER) - The parents of a former University of Cincinnati swimmer who was killed last year by an intoxicated driver told the man in court Monday that they forgive him, our media partners at the Cincinnati Enquirer report.

But John Miller’s father asked why 51-year-old Donte Beenie left Miller to die on Gilbert Avenue in Walnut Hills after striking him with his car.

“What kind of person does that?” Miller’s father, Kevin, said at Beenie’s sentencing Monday in Hamilton County Common Pleas Court.

“I forgive you, but I do not feel sorry for you,” he added.

One of John Miller’s friends, who read a statement in court, called Beenie a “coward.”

Beenie, who lives in Walnut Hills, pleaded guilty earlier this month to charges including aggravated vehicular homicide and failure to stop after an accident. As part of the plea, both sides agreed on a five-year prison sentence, which Judge Leslie Ghiz imposed Monday.

John Miller was originally from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. The 26-year-old swam for UC between 2014 and 2016 and, according to his family, earned an engineering degree.

Kevin Miller told Beenie that in Louisiana he could have been sentenced to 30 years in prison for the same crime.

He said he hoped Beenie won’t be a problem for the community after he’s released from prison in 2028.

“You hopefully will not become another problem like you are today for the people of Cincinnati,” he said.

The crash happened in the early morning hours of July 17, 2022. Beenie drove away but was located by police soon after. Court documents say he had marijuana and cocaine in his system.

Beenie sobbed as he apologized to Miller’s family. He said it was an accident − the result of “one split second looking left when I should have been looking right.”

“I’m sorry,” he said repeatedly.

Also as part of his sentence, Beenie received a lifetime suspension of his driver’s license. Ghiz also said he will have to serve the entire five-year sentence.

