Missing Endangered Alert issued for Batavia man

CLERMONT COUNTY (WXIX) - The Union Township Police Department issued a statewide Missing Adult Alert for a Batavia man who police say suffers from dementia.

According to police, Frank Wolfe left his home on Fayard Drive at approximately 3 p.m. Sunday and has not been seen since.

Police say the 81-year-old was on his way to Lowes on 618 Mt. Moriah Dr. in Cincinnati.

He is described as white, 5′7″, weighs 180 pounds and has brown hair and hazel eyes.

Police say that the vehicle involved is a white 2006 Ford Fusion with OH plate number BP85ZD.

A 2006 Ford Fusion is the model (not this one pictured) was involved, according to police. (Fallen, Mildred | WXIX)

If you see Wolfe or know his whereabouts, police ask that you call or dial 911 immediately.

