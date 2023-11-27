OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - An investigation is underway for a two-vehicle crash that occurred Saturday night in Clark Township.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol responded to a crash on State Route 774 east of Starling Road shortly before 10:15 p.m., according to OSP Lieutenant Charles Jordan.

Troopers say that a driver of a 2011 Ford Fiesta was traveling west on SR 774 and collided head-on with a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta traveling eastbound.

According to OSP, both drivers were flown to University Hospital via medical helicopter and treated for serious injuries.

OSP has not said if speed or impairment were factors in the crash.

There were no other passengers in either vehicle, troopers said.

The crash remains under investigation through the Georgetown Post of OSP.

