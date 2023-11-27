Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare species of animal from the Cincinnati Zoo is now a father after traveling across the world in an effort to save his kind.

Harapan, the Cincinnati Zoo’s third zoo-born Sumatran rhino, was sent to Indonesia in 2015 for the opportunity to contribute to the survival of his “critically endangered” species, the zoo wrote in a press release. On Saturday, Harapan became a father to a healthy male calf.

It was a long, arduous journey for all involved, and not without risks. Although it took several years before Harapan achieved what he was sent to do, this birth of his first calf at the Sumatran Rhino Sanctuary (SRS) confirms that we made the right decision. Our efforts and sacrifice were worth it, and the ultimate goal has been achieved. We are so grateful for the wonderful partnership we have shared with our Indonesian colleagues for over two decades and so very proud of their success.

There are about 80 Sumatran rhinos in existence and only 10 total in the sanctuary, zoo officials say. The gestation period for the species is about 16 months, so it will take a while to increase the population.

“We are moving in the right direction. Two years ago, there were only two proven breeders at SRS. Today, there are six. The progress and momentum behind the managed breeding program is so encouraging, though we now need new genes since all offspring to date are related to the successful breeding pair from the Cincinnati Zoo,” said Roth.

Andalas, Harapan’s older brother, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2001 and was the first of his kind to be born in a zoo in over 100 years, the zoo says.

He was later moved to SRS in 2007 and sired three calves there, two of which are now parents, officials said.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.