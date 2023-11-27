Contests
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia

A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the Cincinnati Zoo.(Courtesy: Indonesia Ministry of Environment and Forestry)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 11:24 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A rare species of animal from the Cincinnati Zoo is now a father after traveling across the world in an effort to save his kind.

Harapan, the Cincinnati Zoo’s third zoo-born Sumatran rhino, was sent to Indonesia in 2015 for the opportunity to contribute to the survival of his “critically endangered” species, the zoo wrote in a press release. On Saturday, Harapan became a father to a healthy male calf.

There are about 80 Sumatran rhinos in existence and only 10 total in the sanctuary, zoo officials say. The gestation period for the species is about 16 months, so it will take a while to increase the population.

“We are moving in the right direction. Two years ago, there were only two proven breeders at SRS. Today, there are six.  The progress and momentum behind the managed breeding program is so encouraging, though we now need new genes since all offspring to date are related to the successful breeding pair from the Cincinnati Zoo,” said Roth.

Andalas, Harapan’s older brother, was born at the Cincinnati Zoo in 2001 and was the first of his kind to be born in a zoo in over 100 years, the zoo says.

He was later moved to SRS in 2007 and sired three calves there, two of which are now parents, officials said.

