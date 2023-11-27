Road closure in West Chester due to vehicle crash into home

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Roads at West Chester and Barret are blocked temporarily due to a car crashing into a house, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Police say that the driver is believed to have had a medical emergency which caused the crash.

No one in the home was injured, according to the department’s media spokesperson.

The road will be blocked because of the emergency vehicles.

