Road closure in West Chester due to vehicle crash into home

Roads are temporarily closed at Barret and West Chester due to a crash, according to West...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - Roads at West Chester and Barret are blocked temporarily due to a car crashing into a house, according to the West Chester Police Department.

Police say that the driver is believed to have had a medical emergency which caused the crash.

No one in the home was injured, according to the department’s media spokesperson.

The road will be blocked because of the emergency vehicles.

FOX19 will provide an update once the road has reopened.

