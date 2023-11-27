Contests
Vehicle crash into West Chester home

A vehicle crashed into a West Chester home late Sunday, a township spokeswoman said.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 9:22 PM EST|Updated: 2 hours ago
WEST CHESTER, Ohio (WXIX) - A vehicle crashed into a West Chester home late Sunday, a township spokeswoman said.

It happened at Barret and West Chester roads shortly before 9 p.m.

First responders think the driver had a medical emergency, which caused the crash, according to the spokeswoman, Barb Wilson.

No one in the home was hurt, she said, adding that the driver was being “checked out,” she said.

Both roads were closed for about two hours before reopening late Sunday.

Further details were not available early Monday.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

