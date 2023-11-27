Contests
Winton Hills commercial fire under investigation, CFD says

The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gwinnet Road for a fire Sunday...
The Cincinnati Fire Department responded to the 800 block of Gwinnet Road for a fire Sunday night.(MGN)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 11:08 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Crews are currently at the scene of a fire that happened at a building in Winton Hills.

The Cincinnati Fire Department reported to the 800 block of Gwinnet Road shortly before 10:30 p.m. after a report of a commercial fire came through dispatch.

Firefighters at the scene said the fire was out and that they were working to locate hot spots.

The cause of the fire is still being investigated.

The fire department has not determined if the building was occupied by a business or if it was empty.

The amount of damage is not yet known.

FOX19 is currently at the scene working to learn more.

This is a developing story.

