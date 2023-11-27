Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash

BROWN COUNTY, Ohio (WXIX) - A woman died Monday from injuries she suffered two days earlier in a head-on crash.

Erika Cox, 19, of Bethel, died at the University of Cincinnati Hospital, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Cox was one of two drivers who were flown to the hospital around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25 following a crash on State Route 774 in Clark Township.

Philip Cranfill, 21, of New Richmond, was driving east in a 2008 Volkswagen Jetta when troopers say his car went over the center line and hit Cox’s 2011 Ford Fiesta head-on.

Like Cox, Cranfill was flown to the University of Cincinnati Hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to OSP.

Troopers did not give an update on Cranfill’s condition when they announced Cox’s death on Monday.

The crash remains under investigation.

