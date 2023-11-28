Arson investigator called to Terrace Park restaurant fire

TERRACE PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - An arson investigator was called to an early morning restaurant fire in Terrace Park, Hamilton County dispatchers confirm.

Flames broke out at The Birch in Terrace Park on Indian Hill Road around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

Fire crews found heavy smoke when they arrived and requested assistance from several other fire departments in neighboring communities such as Anderson Township, Milford and Mariemont.

The fire has been put out but the cause remains under investigation.

A damage estimate was not immediately available, but dispatchers confirmed the blaze extended into the attic.

No injuries were reported.

The Birch in Terrace Park is a family-friendly restaurant where customers can order in or carry out sandwiches, soups, salads and appetizers made with fresh ingredients that are locally sourced whenever possible, according to its website.

The eatery also serves hand-crafted beer and wine.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.