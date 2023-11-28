Barn burns at Liberty Twp turkey farm, causing $750K in damage, fire chief says

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A barn fire at a Butler County turkey farm caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

The blaze broke out at Valley View Turkey Farm on Yankee Road shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Chief Ethan Klussman.

The barn that burned held equipment, he said.

The turkeys are kept in a separate barn and are unscathed, according to the chief.

The farm has been raising turkeys in Liberty Township since 1938 and has been at its current location since 1950, according to its website.

At one point, the farm supplied over 5,000 turkeys to local grocers and restaurants.

Now, the number of turkeys is down to 1,000 for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The farm also raises cattle, sheep, field corn, soybeans, and wheat.

