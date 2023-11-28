Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Barn burns at Liberty Twp turkey farm, causing $750K in damage, fire chief says

A barn fire at a Butler County turkey farm caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, a fire...
A barn fire at a Butler County turkey farm caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.(Liberty Township Fire Department)
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:22 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A barn fire at a Butler County turkey farm caused an estimated $750,000 in damage, a fire official tells FOX19 NOW.

The blaze broke out at Valley View Turkey Farm on Yankee Road shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, according to Liberty Township Fire Chief Ethan Klussman.

The barn that burned held equipment, he said.

The turkeys are kept in a separate barn and are unscathed, according to the chief.

The farm has been raising turkeys in Liberty Township since 1938 and has been at its current location since 1950, according to its website.

At one point, the farm supplied over 5,000 turkeys to local grocers and restaurants.

Now, the number of turkeys is down to 1,000 for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The farm also raises cattle, sheep, field corn, soybeans, and wheat.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff

Latest News

What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
Crash report details new information in Ohio crash that killed 3 students, 3 adults
Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need
Putting the ‘give’ in Giving Tuesday this holiday season
Christopher Hill
Man charged with 4th OVI spits his blood onto police: court docs