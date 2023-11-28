Barn burns at Liberty Twp turkey farm

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, Ohio (WXIX) - A barn fire is under investigation at a Butler County turkey farm.

It broke out at Valley View Turkey Farm on Yankee Road shortly after 8 a.m. Tuesday, inside a barn that holds equipment, according to Liberty Township Fire Chief Ethan Klussman.

The turkeys are kept in a separate barn and were unscathed, he said.

The fire’s cause and a damage estimate were not immediately available.

The farm has been raising turkeys in Liberty Township since 1938, according to its website.

At one point, the farm supplied over 5,000 turkeys to local grocers and restaurants.

Now, the number of turkeys is down to 1,000 for the Thanksgiving and Christmas holidays.

The farm also raises cattle, sheep, field corn, soybeans, and wheat.

