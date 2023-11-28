Contests
Barnes & Noble to open store near Kenwood Towne Center

Barnes & Noble is coming to Kenwood Collection next to Kenwood Towne Center.
Barnes & Noble is coming to Kenwood Collection next to Kenwood Towne Center.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 2:48 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A novelty bookstore is having its grand opening this weekend in Kenwood.

Located in the Kenwood Collection, Barnes & Noble will open its doors for the first time on Friday with New York Times Bestselling Author and Cincinnati native Mia Sheridan, who is best known for her romance work.

Sheridan will cut the store ribbon at 10 a.m. and customers will have the opportunity to get a signed copy of her book “Archer’s Voice.”

Following the book signing, local author Emily Jane will be signing a copy of her most recent release, “On Earth As It Is On Television,” a novel about the meaning of life in the 21st Century, aliens and more, from 4 to 7 p.m. on Friday. Barnes & Noble has even marked this book as a Best Book of 2023.

Customers who did not get a chance to go to the grand opening will get another shot on Saturday.

Starting at 11 a.m., parents can bring their kids to Storytime where they will meet the “classic” book character Corduroy and have their faces painted by a professional for free.

Afterward, National Bestselling authors Meg and Andrew Shaffer will sign their latest books, “The Wishing Game” and “Mothman’s Merry Cryptid Christmas,” from 1 to 4 p.m.

Customers can find the bookstore at 5901 E. Galbraith Rd.

Prior to the new store opening, Barnes & Noble only had three other locations in the Tri-State Area: West Chester Township, Mason and Florence.

For updates on the grand opening, follow the store’s Facebook page.

