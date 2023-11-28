Contests
Bengals legend named semifinalist for Hall of Fame once again

Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI...
Former Cincinnati Bengals offensive lineman Willie Anderson speaks during the Super Bowl LVI Opening Night Fan Rally Monday, Feb. 7, 2022, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)(Jeff Dean | AP)
By Jared Goffinet
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:01 AM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals great Willie Anderson is one step closer to being enshrined in Canton, Ohio.

The Pro Football Hall of Fame announced the semifinalists, which included Anderson, for the 2024 class on Tuesday.

For Anderson, the hope is to make it all the way this year after coming so close the year before.

He was a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame 2023 class but was not chosen.

Anderson, who played offensive tackle, was an anchor on the Bengals line for 12 of his 13 years in the league.

He played for the Bengals from 1996-2007 and for the Baltimore Ravens in 2008.

Anderson’s play earned him three All-Pro selections, four Pro Bowl trips, and a spot in the Bengals Ring of Honor.

The 2024 Pro Football Hall of Fame class will be announced live on Feb. 8 during the “NFL Honors” telecast.

