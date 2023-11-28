Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Bengals say Joe Burrow’s wrist surgery was a ‘success’

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:56 PM EST|Updated: seconds ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, the team said Monday.

Burrow tore the ligament in his throwing arm in a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16.

“The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery,” the team said in a press release. “Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”

The Bengals played their first game without Burrow on Sunday - a 16-10 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 10 games, Burrow threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 66.8 percent of his passes despite battling a calf injury during the first part of the season.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Life at Sea Cruises says it had to cancel its three-year inaugural cruise because it doesn't...
The 3-year cruise is canceled, leaving guests out hundreds of thousands of dollars
A new iPhone feature is causing concern among officials and parents.
Police warn parents of new iPhone feature after newest iOS update
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County
An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Stock photo
Police in search of 3 suspected of armed robbery and car thefts

Latest News

Bellevue, Kentucky, only covers one square mile, but this town makes sure to pack a lot into...
Bellevue using creativity to keep tourism booming
A new Christmas exhibit at a Covington museum is taking people back in time.
Museum’s Christmas exhibit taking people back in time
Also as part of his sentence, 51-year-old Donte Beenie received a lifetime suspension of his...
Man who killed ex-UC swimmer in crash hears forgiveness but also is called a ‘coward’
Erika Cox was one of two drivers who were flown to the hospital around 10:15 p.m. on Nov. 25...
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
The Cincinnati Police Department is set to drop below 900 officers, according to retired...
CPD staffing level hits 36-year low, FOP president says