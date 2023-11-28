Bengals say Joe Burrow’s wrist surgery was a ‘success’

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow underwent successful surgery to repair a torn ligament in his wrist, the team said Monday.

Burrow tore the ligament in his throwing arm in a 34-20 loss to the Baltimore Ravens on Nov. 16.

“The procedure went as planned and he is expected to make a complete recovery,” the team said in a press release. “Joe will return to Cincinnati this week to be with the team and begin the recovery and rehab process.”

The Bengals played their first game without Burrow on Sunday - a 16-10 loss at home against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In 10 games, Burrow threw for 2,309 yards, 15 touchdowns and six interceptions. He completed 66.8 percent of his passes despite battling a calf injury during the first part of the season.

