Bethel mourns loss of 19-year-old woman killed in weekend crash

BETHEL, Ohio (WXIX) - The Bethel community is mourning the loss of 19-year-old Erika Cox after she was killed in a car crash over the holiday weekend.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, Cox was driving on State Route 774 in Clark Township on Saturday night when 21-year-old Philip Cranfill drove left of center and crashed into her head-on.

Both drivers were flown to the University of Cincinnati Medical Center, but Cox did not make it, Troopers said.

“Very heartbroken - very angry... it’s tough,” said Steve Dahlheimer, Cox’s karate instructor. “When we got the news, I was stunned. Didn’t want to believe it and it’s taken awhile to set in.”

The two have known each other for 14 years, he explained.

“She turned out to be a phenomenal martial artist. The kids looked up to her, the kids loved her,” Dahlheimer reflected. “They followed her example and the adults were jealous of her because everything came natural to her. She picked it up. It was beautiful to watch her.”

The instructor tells FOX19 NOW that the victim was also a light and very involved in her church.

“A friend of mine summed it up great: If you looked for a picture of her, you couldn’t find a picture of her not smiling,” Dahlheimer said.

He also says she was on the way home from a soccer game the night of the crash.

“[She] was just a loving, caring wonderful person who cared about every person she met and she was always happy, always smiling. She loved kids. She was always interacting with people,” said Dahlheimer.

Cox was also a student at the University of Cincinnati.

As of now, FOX19 has not heard an update on Cranfill’s condition.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol is still investigating what contributed to Saturday’s crash.

