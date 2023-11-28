Cincy restaurant lands on Esquire’s Best New Restaurant list

CINCINNATI (CINCINNATI ENQUIRER) - Nolia Kitchen, the Over-the-Rhine restaurant helmed by New Orleans native Jeffery Harris, has made Esquire magazine’s list of the Best New Restaurants in America.

According to Esquire writer Joshua David Stein, the restaurant, which opened in 2022, “is no bulls--- second-line tourist romp down Magazine Street. Harris’s cooking bundles convention and invention into a restless, ever-evolving menu.”

The list, which is released each November, is a big deal in the food world, providing bragging rights and national recognition galore.

This year’s selections ranged from the celebrated chef Kwame Onwuachi’s Lincoln Center restaurant Tatiana, in New York, to the “French-meets-Spanish” cuisine of Chez Noir, in California.

Stein points to Harris’ crab boulettes, which “sit atop a smoked duck-fat aioli like crunchy snooker balls that yield with a pleasing obeisance,” as well as the jerk rabbit, which “arrives, caught mid-stride, beside a pond of tamarind mole. It had been jerked, then confited.” (In case you haven’t figured it out yet, I should note that Stein is one of the most gifted food writers working today.)

But there’s one dish that seemed to impress Stein the most. “It’s the fried green tomatoes, like guilders of golden garden gelt, that steal the show,” he writes. “They are accompanied by pickled shrimp and red remoulade. Fried green tomatoes are nothing new, but Harris has made them something special.”

Nolia Kitchen is no stranger to national accolades. Last year, it was named one of 10 finalists for the James Beard Award for the Best New Restaurant in America. Nolia was also included in my list of the best new restaurants in Cincinnati in 2022.

