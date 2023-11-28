Contests
Cold weather today and tonight; Heavy rain Friday

By Ashley Smith
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - This morning was the coldest day since March with the official low of 19 at CVG. Today’s high will likely remain below freezing. Tonight will be clear and cold again. Low 19. Temperatures will be in the teens in the morning with warmer weather in the afternoon. It will be breezy at times. Highs will be in the mid 40s which is much closer to the normal high of 49.

Thursday will be even warmer with highs in the low 50s. It will be dry with increasing clouds.

Friday is a First Alert Weather Day. Rain will be heavy at times Friday and will continue much of the day. There will be the potential for high water in spots and ponding on the roadways. Prepare for slowdowns on the roadways.

Rain will taper off in time for Saturday. It will be dry for the FC Cincinnati game Saturday evening.

Rain returns Sunday into Monday with highs in the 50s.

