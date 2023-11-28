Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Coldest Air Of The Season: Tuesday

Rain returns Friday, slow travel expected, A FIRST ALERT WEATHER DAY has been issued.
First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
By Frank Marzullo
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Layer up, temperatures in the low 20s Tuesday morning.

It will be another cold day, with a high of 33º. Wednesday will be windy at times with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday. Rain arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday. Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincy match at 6pm Saturday look for temperatures in the lower 40s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 30s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday. Otherwise much of this week features temperatures that are near or slightly above normal for this time of year.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
Walking on the frozen Ohio River. Taken by Chief Meteorologist Steve Horstmeyer on Jan. 18, 1977.
Becoming Clear, Cold and Frosty Overnight
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Evening Forecast
Evening Forecast