Crash involving dump truck, pickup truck turns fatal in Brown County

SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash in Brown County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

A dump truck and a pickup truck crashed on State Route 32 in Sardinia earlier Monday, dispatchers confirmed around 11:15 a.m.

No other injuries were reported from the crash, per dispatch.

The crash has shut down all lanes of SR-32 at Five Points Mowrystown Road in Brown County, an Ohio Department of Transpiration map shows.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will send a press release later.

OHGo shows crash on SR-32 in Brown County, Ohio. (OHGo)

