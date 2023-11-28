Crash involving dump truck, pickup truck turns fatal in Brown County

Contests
A crash has shut down SR-32 in both directions in Sardinia, Ohio.
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:37 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - One person is dead following a crash in Brown County, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol dispatch.

A dump truck and a pickup truck crashed on State Route 32 in Sardinia earlier Monday, dispatchers confirmed around 11:15 a.m.

No other injuries were reported from the crash, per dispatch.

The crash has shut down all lanes of SR-32 at Five Points Mowrystown Road in Brown County, an Ohio Department of Transpiration map shows.

Ohio State Highway Patrol says they will send a press release later.

OHGo shows crash on SR-32 in Brown County, Ohio.
OHGo shows crash on SR-32 in Brown County, Ohio.(OHGo)

