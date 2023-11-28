Crash report details new information in Ohio crash that killed 3 students, 3 adults

ETNA, Ohio (WXIX) - Ohio State Highway Patrol found one vehicle was following too closely before the ensuing chain reaction crash killed six people and injured 18.

Five vehicles were involved in the crash that happened around 8:45 a.m. on Nov. 14 on Interstate 70 in Licking County.

OSP’s report concludes it was a chain reaction crash between two semis, two SUVs and a Pioneer Trails charter bus carrying 54 students and chaperones.

All of the vehicles were going westbound on the interstate when four of the five drivers had to slow down for traffic, the crash report shows.

One semi, owned by a Hebron, Ohio company, hit the back of a Nissan Murano SUV, which caused the Nissan to hit the rear of the charter bus filled with students and adults, according to OSP’s findings.

The semi from Hebron, Ohio, then hit the Pioneer Trails bus after “overriding” the Nissan Murano, the crash report explains.

The bus was pushed into the back of a different SUV, a Toyota Highlander, OSP determined.

The Highlander then hit a semi operating out of a Wapakoneta, Ohio-based business, the crash report shows.

The Toyota SUV spun into the left lane and then, the charter bus crashed into the back of the semi from Wapakoneta, according to OSP.

When troopers wrote the crash report, only the semi owned by the Hebron, Ohio business was marked for a violation contributing to the crash.

The semi was found to be following too closely, according to the crash report.

No one has been cited or arrested in connection with the crash.

On Nov. 15, the National Transportation Safety Board team said were going to start their investigation into the crash.

NTSB Chairwoman Jennifer Homendy said the team would be looking for cameras and other evidence, the Associated Press reported.

Homendy said the preliminary report was likely to be issued within a few weeks.

The three students onboard the charter bus who died in the crash were identified as John W. Mosely, 18, of Mineral City; Jeffery D. Worrell, 18, of Bolivar; and Katelyn N. Owens, 15, of Mineral City.

A teacher and two chaperones also on the bus died at the scene as well. They were identified as Dave Kennat, 56, of Navarre; Kristy Gaynor, 39, of Zoar; and Shannon Wigfield, 45, of Bolivar.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.