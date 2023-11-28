CVG bringing local flavors to travelers

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - CVG is bringing local flavors to airport travelers as part of some recent upgrades.

“With more passengers, we have focused on increasing our concession options,” said CVG Spokesperson Mindy Kershner. “Part of that focus is adding more local favorites. We have Skyline and Frisch’s that just opened up recently. We added Braxton Tap Room earlier this year.”

The new Skyline at CVG is the only one that offers breakfast.

If you haven’t flown through the airport in a while, there’s a new rental car center, shuttles to hotels and parking all located in ground transport west.

There’s also a similar setup on the other side of the airport.

“Ground transport east is where the rideshare is,” explained Kershner. “If you’re ordering an Uber, Lyft, or taxi service you can go in that center and get your ground transportation needs taken care of.”

Also part of CVG’s multi-year plan to modernize is new exit lane technology that has been installed on the lower level to boost security and streamline passenger flow.

The welcome point on the same level on the other side of the glass is also being renovated.

The next phase includes even more improvements.

“That will consist of the expansion of our ticketing, perhaps expansion of our security checkpoint, modernization of our transportation tunnel that connects you from the terminal to the concourses the list goes on,” said Kershner.

One of the biggest price tags will focus on the handling of your bags.

“So we have a system that’s been working for us for many many years, but it’s coming to the end of its useful life,” said Kershner. “So about $200 million will be invested into a new baggage handling system, so we are in the design phase of that.”

