Downtown Cincinnati sidewalk closed after reports of falling concrete

By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 8:25 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Downtown Cincinnati sidewalk is closed after reports of falling concrete.

It happened about 7 a.m. Tuesday on Seventh Street near Elm Street, outside the former Shillitos’s building.

No one was hurt, a Cincinnati police spokesman tells FOX19 NOW.

This comes after police recently shut down Vine Street and surrounding sidewalks near Fountain Square and the Carew Tower after a brick fell from the 49-story Carew Tower and damaged a vehicle on Nov. 13.

Fire officials told FOX19 NOW a construction crew that was making repairs on the Carew Tower hit the side of the building with scaffolding, knocking some bricks loose.

All roads and sidewalks reopened last week.

