Driver killed in Brown County crash identified

SARDINIA, Ohio (WXIX) - The driver killed in Tuesday’s crash involving a dump truck and a pickup has been identified.

Vaughn Purdy, 90, of Sardinia, died at the scene of the crash on State Route 32, according to Ohio State Highway Patrol.

Purdy was going east on SR-32 in a 2001 Chevrolet Silverado when troopers say he went to turn left onto Five-Points Mowrystown Road.

The 90-year-old from Sardinia failed to yield to an oncoming Kenworth dump truck that was going west, OSP explained.

Purdy was not wearing a seatbelt, troopers said.

The driver of the dump truck was not injured.

Troopers are continuing their investigation.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.