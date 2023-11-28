Frigid Tuesday Forecast

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - It will be another cold day, with a high of 33º. Wednesday will be windy at times with highs in the mid 40s and wind chills in the 30s.

First Alert Weather Day has been issued for Friday. Rain arrives late Thursday and continues into Friday. Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies. For the FC Cincy match at 6pm Saturday look for temperatures in the lower 40s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 30s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday. Otherwise much of this week features temperatures that are near or slightly above normal for this time of year.

