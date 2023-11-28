Husband, wife plead guilty to stealing $30K+ from Tri-State school booster club

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A husband and wife both pleaded guilty to charges after stealing more than $30,000 from a Tri-State school district’s booster club.

Charles Michael Trubl, 61, and Nancy Trubl, 55, were both arrested on July 16, 2023, for misusing the accounts of the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters within the Winton Woods City School District, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Nancy was the organization’s unpaid elected treasurer when the crimes happened between January 2017 and March 2022, Yost explained.

During that time, the couple withdrew excess funds from the booster’s bank account to pay personal bills and living expenses, the attorney general said.

Charles and Nancy also used the club credit card to make unauthorized personal purchases, Yost added.

“They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their financial gain,” said Yost. “Bravo to my Charitable Law team for exposing their shameful deceit.”

Charles pleaded guilty to felony theft and unauthorized use of property charges, according to the Ohio attorney general.

His wife, Nancy, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge, Yost announced Tuesday.

A restitution amount has yet to be determined, and sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024, according to Yost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.