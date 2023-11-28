Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Husband, wife plead guilty to stealing $30K+ from Tri-State school booster club

Charles Michael Trubl (left) pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of...
Charles Michael Trubl (left) pleaded guilty to one count of theft and one count of unauthorized use of property, both fourth-degree felonies, and Nancy Trubl pleaded guilty to one misdemeanor count of theft, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.(WXIX)
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A husband and wife both pleaded guilty to charges after stealing more than $30,000 from a Tri-State school district’s booster club.

Charles Michael Trubl, 61, and Nancy Trubl, 55, were both arrested on July 16, 2023, for misusing the accounts of the Winton Woods Performing Arts Boosters within the Winton Woods City School District, according to Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost.

Nancy was the organization’s unpaid elected treasurer when the crimes happened between January 2017 and March 2022, Yost explained.

During that time, the couple withdrew excess funds from the booster’s bank account to pay personal bills and living expenses, the attorney general said.

Charles and Nancy also used the club credit card to make unauthorized personal purchases, Yost added.

“They acted in concert to loot club coffers for their financial gain,” said Yost. “Bravo to my Charitable Law team for exposing their shameful deceit.”

Charles pleaded guilty to felony theft and unauthorized use of property charges, according to the Ohio attorney general.

His wife, Nancy, pleaded guilty to a misdemeanor theft charge, Yost announced Tuesday.

A restitution amount has yet to be determined, and sentencing is scheduled for Jan. 4, 2024, according to Yost.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff

Latest News

Barnes & Noble is coming to Kenwood Collection next to Kenwood Towne Center.
Barnes & Noble to open store near Kenwood Towne Center
Chilly weather remains
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2