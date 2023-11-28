Katelyn Markham murder suspect returns to court Tuesday

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder suspect in Katelyn Markham’s slaying returns to a Butler County courtroom at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Her fiancé at the time of her death, John Carter, was arrested earlier this year more than a decade after she vanished from her Fairfield apartment in August 2011.

Her remains were found some 30 miles away from her apartment in southeastern Indiana in April 2013.

Markham’s death was ruled a homicide, but the cause remains unknown.

Carter has pleaded not guilty and remains free after a $1 million bond was posted on his behalf.

Tuesday’s status report hearing has been delayed three times.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial in June 2024.

Prosecutors have been turning over discovery so his defense attorney has time to look it over.

Prosecutors also recently asked the judge to allow them to take the jury to both Markham and Carter’s residences in Fairfield at the time of her death and two locations in Indiana’s Franklin County: Laurel, where the Carter family has a farm and Cedar Grove, where her remains were found, court records show.

