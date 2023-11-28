Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Katelyn Markham murder suspect returns to court Tuesday

Court document details evidence in Katelyn Markham's murder case
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:26 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - The murder suspect in Katelyn Markham’s slaying returns to a Butler County courtroom at 1 p.m. Tuesday.

Her fiancé at the time of her death, John Carter, was arrested earlier this year more than a decade after she vanished from her Fairfield apartment in August 2011.

Her remains were found some 30 miles away from her apartment in southeastern Indiana in April 2013.

Markham’s death was ruled a homicide, but the cause remains unknown.

Carter has pleaded not guilty and remains free after a $1 million bond was posted on his behalf.

Tuesday’s status report hearing has been delayed three times.

The case is scheduled for a jury trial in June 2024.

Prosecutors have been turning over discovery so his defense attorney has time to look it over.

Prosecutors also recently asked the judge to allow them to take the jury to both Markham and Carter’s residences in Fairfield at the time of her death and two locations in Indiana’s Franklin County: Laurel, where the Carter family has a farm and Cedar Grove, where her remains were found, court records show.

Court doc details new evidence in Katelyn Markham’s murder case
Fiancé of Katelyn Markham arrested for her murder, prosecutor says
Katelyn Markham: Unsealed search warrant reveals how prosecutors came to charge her fiancé with murder
Katelyn Markham case: $1M bond posted for murder suspect

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County

Latest News

First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
A man will be sentenced Tuesday after admitting guilt in his 4-year-old brother’s accidental...
Sentencing day for man who admitted guilt in 4-year-old brother’s shooting at Middletown park
Overnight Forecast
Overnight Forecast
Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) flexes his right throwing hand after an apparent...
Bengals say Joe Burrow’s wrist surgery was a ‘success’