Kenny Chesney coming to Cincinnati for 2024 concert

Kenny Chesney performs during the Trip Around the Sun Tour at Chase Field on Saturday, June...
By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:35 AM EST|Updated: moments ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Country music legend Kenny Chesney is coming to Cincinnati.

Chesney will perform on June 29 at TQL Stadium as part of his Sun Goes Down 2024 Tour.

Presale tickets will be available starting Dec. 1 through Dec. 7. Tickets go on sale to the public on Dec. 8.

Special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker will join Chesney for the concert at TQL Stadium.

