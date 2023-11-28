Lockland Schools cancel classes for grades 5-12 due to ‘heating failure’ at main campus

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland Schools canceled classes Tuesday for students in grades 5-12 due to a “heating failure” at the district’s main campus.

This comes as the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the Tri-State is shivering through its coldest morning so far this season with temperatures in the 20s and single-digit wind chills (feel-like temps).

School will be held as scheduled for pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students in the Lockland Educational Annex, the district’s website states.

District officials apologized to families for any inconvenience

“As always, we sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and support,” their website states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.