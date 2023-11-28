Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Lockland Schools cancel classes for grades 5-12 due to ‘heating failure’ at main campus

Lockland Schools canceled classes Tuesday for students in grades 5-12 due to a “heating...
By Jennifer Edwards Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:49 AM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Lockland Schools canceled classes Tuesday for students in grades 5-12 due to a “heating failure” at the district’s main campus.

This comes as the FOX19 NOW Weather Team says the Tri-State is shivering through its coldest morning so far this season with temperatures in the 20s and single-digit wind chills (feel-like temps).

School will be held as scheduled for pre-kindergarten to fourth-grade students in the Lockland Educational Annex, the district’s website states.

District officials apologized to families for any inconvenience

“As always, we sincerely appreciate your patience, understanding, and support,” their website states.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said the crash occurred on SR 774 Saturday night.
OSP: 2 seriously injured in head-on collision in Brown County

Latest News

An arson investigator was called to an early morning fire Tuesday at The Birch in Terrace Park...
Arson investigator called to Terrace Park restaurant fire
First Alert Weather Update For Tuesday
Frank's First Alert Forecast
John Carter (right) was the last person to see Katelyn Markham (left) alive and called 911 to...
Katelyn Markham murder suspect returns to court Tuesday
A man will be sentenced Tuesday after admitting guilt in his 4-year-old brother’s accidental...
Sentencing day for man who admitted guilt in 4-year-old brother’s shooting at Middletown park