Lorain County mother believes brother got off too easy after sexually assaulting her 3-year-old daughter

LORAIN, Ohio (WOIO) - A Lorain mother is furious after she claims her brother got off with no jail time for raping her three-year-old daughter.

Twenty-five-year-old Gabrielle Gonzalez claims her own blood, her younger brother, 21-year-old Nathaniel Gonzalez raped her now 5-year-old daughter when she was only three years old.

“Just the fact that he can have his life continue and move on, yeah it’s a minor inconvenience for him to be on probation and to have to register, but he gets to still go and get a job and live his life and have his own place and be free and my daughter has to live with the fact that he did this to her,” Gabrielle said.

In June of 2022, the 21-year-old was charged with forcible rape.

On Nov. 14, the Lorain County man took a plea deal, and the rape charge was dropped.

Court records show Nathaniel Gonzalez pleaded guilty to gross sexual imposition.

“All he got was community control for two years and probation for five and he has to register every year in person for the next 15 years as a tier 1 sex offender,” Gabrielle explained.

The Ohio Sex Offender Registry lists Nathaniel Gonzalez’s victim as a female juvenile.

Gabrielle Gonzalez said she lost custody of her two young daughters in February of last year.

Court records from Lorain County juvenile court show her parents were granted temporary custody after they complained that their grandchildren were living in a home where marijuana was smoked, saying they could smell it on their clothes.

Court documents noted the mother had since remedied the housing situation.

Gabrielle said shortly after her parents took the girls into their home where her brother and their uncle also lived, the incident happened.

The court has since granted the grandparents permanent custody of her two daughters.

“They took my daughters claiming that they were trying to keep them safe, and they didn’t. It hurt, it broke me,” the emotional mother said.

Juvenile court records show Gabrielle had a court order for parenting time and the court claimed she didn’t see her children and that the grandparents did not prevent her from seeing her child except for one time.

Gabrielle said that isn’t true and that she would do anything to see her kids again.

“It’s hard to go day by day when she was my firstborn, she’s my baby, they both are,” said Gabrielle. “I miss them terribly. I love being a mother, I still do.”

She even shared a message with her daughter on Monday.

“I miss you; I love you,” the mother said to her daughters. “I want you home. You and your sister.”

Gabrielle’s fiancé, Bradley Perkins wants justice for his stepdaughter too.

“I stay up every night thinking like what’s going on? Is she safe, is she okay? Because like she said he’s very close to that house still and the children are still in that house where it happened,” said Perkins.

A court did order the uncle to have no contact with his niece at all.

The Lorain couple said they are still worried about the safety of their two daughters.

Gabrielle and her fiancé said they’re not giving up. They just hired a lawyer to fight for custody of their kids.

19 News reached out to the grandparents, but so far, we have not heard back.

19 News also reached out to the Lorain County Prosecutor’s Office for comment.

