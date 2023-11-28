Man charged with 4th OVI spits his blood onto police: court docs

DEER PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - A Clermont County man under arrest on his fourth OVI offense spit his blood on a Deer Park police officer, court records show.

Christopher Hill of Amelia made his first court appearance in the case on Tuesday in a morning arraignment at the Hamilton County Justice Center.

He is charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of drugs and/or alcohol, refusing to take a chemical test to determine his alleged level of intoxication, assault, escape, harassment by an inmate, resisting arrest and disorderly conduct, court records show.

Hill created alarm on Saturday by getting into a verbal dispute with a co-worker at Marco’s Pizza on East Galbraith Road in Deer Park, police wrote in an affidavit.

He was “belligerent” to police, visibly intoxicated on some narcotic while in his vehicle, tried to start it, and then locked himself in after he was told he was under arrest, the sworn statement alleges.

He continued to display “bizarre behavior” and resisted arrest by “hugging his steering wheel and not following police commands,” the affidavit states.

Police wrote in the sworn statement that they used a Taser stun device to take him into custody because he resisted arrest by “hugging his steering wheel and not following police commands.”

Once he was in a jail cell at the police station, Hill caused “self-harm to himself by smacking his head against the jail cell door, causing his head to bleed. When officers and medics attempted to render aid, the jail cell door was opened and” (Hill) “spat his blood onto” a police officer’s face, the affidavit states.

Hill was restrained to a medical cot and taken to UCMC for evaluation, court records show.

He was moved to the county jail once he was released from the hospital on Monday.

