Mother starts Christmas toy drive in memory of 6-month-old baby girl

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) - A family is turning their pain into kindness this holiday season as they start a toy drive in honor of their six-month-old baby girl.

Mandi Boler started a toy drive just a few days ago as a way to remember her daughter, Victoria.

It was four months ago that Victoria, who was only six months old at the time, passed away.

“She was a fighter,” Mandi said of her little girl. “She was a very calm, happy baby despite everything that she went through. She was always smiley and awesome and chill and very like into what was around her and so full of love, and we just want to find ways to honor her.”

Mandi was five months pregnant in December 2022 when she went in for what she thought would be a routine anatomy scan.

“They were like, ‘She’s very underweight,’” Mandi recalls. “‘You need to go to the hospital now.’”

Listed as a high-risk pregnancy, Mandi spent the holidays in the hospital before giving birth on Jan. 4 to Victoria.

“She was born at 27 weeks,” Mandi explained. “She was a micro-preemie she was barely over a pound when she was born.”

Victoria stayed in the neonatal intensive care unit for six months.

Then, she went home and spent a few weeks with her family before she passed away from heart failure.

“We’re blessed with the time that we got to have with her and the ways we are going to be able to reach people through her, I know it going to be amazing,” said Mandi.

One of those ways will be through the toy drive.

“We want to put together a toy drive to help low-income families or people who have just been through a hard time this year and may not be able to afford to give their kids a good Christmas,” Mandi explained.

So far, Mandi says 20 families in need have reached out.

“Families make an Amazon list, which they are doing that, and then whoever they pair with to have sponsor them will directly purchase from that list one gift per child to send to them directly,” Mandi said.

Mandi says she has had some families sign up to be sponsors but needs more.

She says while this toy drive helps honor her daughter, it also helps her family cope with the painful memories.

“Just remembering this time of year is going to be pretty difficult, and so if this is something that I can do every year to help, it would be such an uplift for me and my kids,” Mandi explained.

The toy drive goes through Dec. 19 to ensure presents get to their destinations on time.

You can find out more on Mandi's Facebook page or by clicking here. You can also send an email to officialpeelofhope@gmail.com.

