Multiple agencies called to large fire near downtown Hillsboro

Fire truck
Fire truck((source: WJRT))
By B.J. Bethel
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 5:45 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews responded to a fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro, officials say.

Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St.

Crews from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS, Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District and the Highland County Emergency Management Agency were at the scene, according to the Highland County Press.

FOX19 has reporters on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information.

