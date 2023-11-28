Multiple agencies called to large fire near downtown Hillsboro

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Crews responded to a fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro, officials say.

Highland County dispatch said the fire started around 4 p.m. at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High St.

Crews from Paint Creek Joint Fire/EMS, Lynchburg Joint Fire and Ambulance, Highland County North Joint Fire and Ambulance, Clinton-Highland Joint Fire District and the Highland County Emergency Management Agency were at the scene, according to the Highland County Press.

FOX19 has reporters on the way to the scene and will update this story with more information.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.