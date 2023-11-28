Multiple auto shop owners speak out as police investigate large-scale theft

FOREST PARK, Ohio (WXIX) - Police continue to investigate a grand theft spree after thousands of dollars worth of vehicles and tools were stolen from a local business.

Two auto repair shop owners tell FOX19 NOW that the suspects stole a Chevrolet Blazer, a 30-foot trailer with three snowmobiles inside and multiple tools, putting them hundreds of thousands of dollars down the hole.

“We’ve been hearing about robberies, equipment theft, and trailer thefts. You never think it’d hit your home,” says Timothy Moss, a renter and business owner of The Junk Boss.

Moss operates his business inside this auto repair plaza on Schappelle Lane in Forest Park.

Police say at least one of two businesses was targeted in a large-scale theft Saturday morning.

Investigators believe the suspect(s) broke into the building where the vehicles were stored by digging a while beneath the building and breaking through the back wall.

“It’s in a building and the building is locked. Who digs their way in?” Moss asked.

Michael Arents, owner of Arents Autobody, says the suspect(s) drove off with several items of his too.

“I’m losing my 90s blazer, 30-incline snow-mobile trailer with three sleds in there, two Ski-Doos, yellow in cover, a blue Yamaha Viper,” he listed. “My snowmobile and the costs of all those things there too is a big issue.”

Moss says he caught the thief in the act as he drove the Chevrolet Blazer straight through the businesses’ front gate, making off with the 30-foot-trailer and everything inside it.

“Had a high-speed chase in the garbage truck pulling the trailer, got on I-275. He jack-knifed and then turned around and started going backward on the expressway, so I had to stop the pursuit from there,” Moss described.

The theft has created a crippling effect on Arents’ business and the employees there, he said.

“It’s pretty frustrating. It’s almost like it’s a dream and I need to wake up. But I woke up, and it’s still there,” Arents explained. “It’s a lot of money that was sitting there too, gone.”

Both business owners say the theft forced them to pause operations for the weekend and reevaluate their security measures.

“The young guy that did that wasn’t a professional,” Arents said. “He had some knowledge from someone else about what was inside my garage there too.”

The two are holding out hope that the stolen goods will turn up sooner rather than later.

“We still have to go to work. We still have clients we have contracts with that we have to fill,” Moss explained. “We want our stuff back. That’s the only way we can make money.”

In the meantime, the business owners say they are working with a different construction company to fix their front gate and replace the fencing that was destroyed when the suspect took off.

Anyone with information about the incident is encouraged to call Forest Park police.

