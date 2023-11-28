Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

Mysterious illness in dogs now reported in at least 14 states

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume...
The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough and seems to spread easily in high volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.(Monkey Business Images via Canva)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 4:31 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A mysterious respiratory illness in dogs has now been reported in more than a dozen states.

Researchers are struggling to understand what is happening.

Scientists in New Hampshire haven’t been able to identify any virus, bacteria, or fungus responsible.

Researchers in Colorado believe it starts with a virus that develops into secondary bacterial pneumonia.

So far, the illness has popped up in California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Hampshire, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont and Washington.

The disease appears to be similar to kennel cough, spreading easily in high-volume areas like boarding and doggie day care facilities and dog parks.

So far, veterinarians haven’t found any medication or therapy for the illness.

Many dogs get over it in a couple of weeks, but it’s been fatal in some.

Due to a lack of a centralized reporting system for dogs, it’s not known exactly how many cases there are, how far the disease has spread, or what the fatality rate is.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An arson investigation is underway in Cincinnati where authorities say a fire was...
Cincinnati grocery store fire declared arson
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
Erika Cox, 19, of Brown County died on Monday, two days after a car crash.
Woman dies 2 days after being injured in Brown County head-on crash
A popular Northern Kentucky restaurant is closed until further notice after a fire swept...
Fire closes popular NKY restaurant
A teen driver ran a stop sign and crashed into another vehicle, killing a 66-year-old man and...
66-year-old man and daughter killed in crash after teen driver runs stop sign: Sheriff

Latest News

Stock photo.
Multiple agencies called to large fire near downtown Hillsboro
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
Biden heads to Colorado to talk clean energy
A dad and Hamas attack survivor learns his child thought to be dead may be alive. (SOURCE: CNN)
Israeli father whose daughter was kidnapped learns she is still alive
FILE -- Warren Buffett, chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway, right, looks to his...
Charlie Munger, Warren Buffet’s sidekick at Berkshire Hathaway, dies at 99
File graphic of an ambulance.
Ransomware attack prompts multistate hospital chain to divert some emergency room patients elsewhere