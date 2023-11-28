Contests
P.G. Sittenfeld to pay back $20K in federal corruption case: court docs

By Payton Marshall
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:43 AM EST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Former Cincinnati City Councilman P.G. Sittenfeld will pay a $20,000 forfeiture in his federal corruption case as he’s just days away from possibly reporting to prison to serve his sentence, newly filed court records show.

Sittenfeld was sentenced to 16 months in prison last month following his 2022 conviction on charges of bribery and attempted extortion.

A decision could come at any time about whether the judge will make Sittenfeld start serving his prison sentence on Dec. 1, or if he will be permitted to remain free for a month over the holidays.

Sittenfeld recently asked U.S. District Court Judge Douglas Cole for a one-month extension to allow more time for another ruling on whether he can stay out of jail while his appeal is considered.

The delay also would give Sittenfeld more time to arrange for childcare since he is the primary caretaker for his two small children, court records show.

