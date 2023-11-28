Contests
Police searching for 3 men suspected of armed robbery, car thefts

Tri-State police say auto thefts have skyrocketed
By Chancelor Winn
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 11:51 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Cincinnati police are searching for three men accused of stealing two cars and robbing a person at gunpoint in Price Hill on Saturday.

District 3 officers say they are still searching for the three suspects, who they believe to be in their late teens or early 20s and could be armed with handguns.

Yula Nzioki, who lives in West Price Hill, says it is not shocking to hear that two cars were stolen near her home. A few years ago, she was a victim of car theft too.

“Ever since that happened I was like ‘Yeah, we need to be on our guard,’” she said.

On Saturday, police say three men stole a blue Honda on Coronado Avenue around 4 p.m. The suspects drove the vehicle about two miles down the road to Latham Avenue where they then stole a white Toyota pick-up truck.

While she was not shocked about the stolen vehicles, Nzioki was surprised to hear they were a Honda and a Toyota.

“I am aware of the Kia boys and how easy it is to steal a Hyundai,” she explained. “In fact, we have a Nissan and two Toyotas so I’m definitely going to be on edge now because I can’t have my car stolen again.”

After the suspects stole the Toyota, police say they robbed a person at gunpoint in the 1900 block of Wyoming Avenue, taking off with the victim’s wallet.

“It’s West Price Hill, so we’re surrounded by some other areas that are not as great, so I think sometimes the crime just spills over into this neighborhood a little bit,” said Nzioki.

As police continue to search for the men, Nzioki says she hopes to see an increased police presence or possibly a neighborhood watch group.

“People stealing cars doesn’t happen as often, but people breaking into cars is probably like weekly here. It happens all the time So I think just having somebody driving around, making sure, keeping an eye out, could probably deter crime a little bit,” she said.

If anyone has information regarding the two stolen vehicles or armed robbery, contact Cincinnati District 3 police.

