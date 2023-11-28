Contests
Putting the ‘give’ in Giving Tuesday this holiday season

LIST: Places you can volunteer at and donate to in the Tri-State Area
Lansing organization hands out warm clothing to those in need
By Mary LeBus
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 9:32 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Cyber Monday wraps up, several Tri-State organizations and non-profits are getting ready for Giving Tuesday, a day for residents to give back to their community.

The weekend after Thanksgiving is always insane with Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, and now Cyber Monday, as consumers try to get all of the deals and finish their holiday shopping.

While those days can financially benefit businesses, the following Tuesday is a day for donating what you can whether it is time or money.

There are a multitude of organizations and non-profits in the Greater Cincinnati Area that could use help this holiday season. People can find one they are interested in by checking out the list below.

Animal Shelters

Senior Living

  • Smiles for Seniors: The non-profit Smiles for Seniors creates opportunities for the community to give back to those who are in assisted living or nursing homes. Last Christmas, the organization was about to provide 2,600 gifts for seniors in 33 resident homes in Cincinnati, and this year, they are looking for that same effort.
    • There are dozens of seniors who still need sponsors to make the holidays a little more special. People who are interested can either send items directly to the facilities in need and message the organization to let them know that person or drop off the items at the homes. For more information, visit Smiles for Seniors’ Facebook page here.
  • If financial donations are something you cannot provide or you would rather donate your time, there are several volunteer opportunities at nursing and assisted living homes in the Greater Cincinnati Area.

Homeless Shelters/Food Banks

As it continues to get colder outside, many are struggling to either pay the cost of electric bills or simply do not have a home. Donating canned goods, hygiene products, blankets and gently used/new clothes are a great way to help those in need. Here are a list of places looking for these kind of items.

Veteran Assistance

While the rate has gone down over the years, American veterans are historically more likely to be at risk of homelessness than the average citizen, according to Green Door, a Central Texas organization aimed to help the homeless. This can be due to several reasons, such as substance use disorders, mental health issues, physical illnesses or a combination of things.

There are several ways residents can help out veterans in need this year with several organizations to donate to and volunteer with

Greater Cincinnati Youth

While the holidays can be a magical time for families, some children do not get to experience all of the joy that some kids are fortunate enough to have, whether that is receiving gifts or just having the basic items to get through the winter cold. Below are a few places asking for items to benefit youth in the Tri-State.

  • Crayons to Computers: Hosting their third-annual “Keep Our Kids Warm” Drive to help students in need. They are looking for handmade and store-bought hats, scarves, and mittens/gloves.
  • Cincinnati Reds Community Fund Scholarship: The Cincinnati Reds are raising money to help develop high school student-athletes into Major League Citizens. This year, the Reds will donate a $10,000 matching gift. People can donate here.
  • Salvation Army Angel Tree: Every Christmas, the Salvation Army hosts an Angel Tree drive where families will “sponsor” a kid whose family is struggling financially. Residents can visit the organization’s Facebook page to see updates in the Greater Cincinnati Area.
  • Cincinnati Youth Collaborative: The mission and goal at Cincinnati Youth Collaborative is to empower children and young adults to succeed in their education, career and life, the organization’s website says. With CYC, people can either volunteer or donate to the organization to help shape Cincinnati’s youth.

Other places to donate to or volunteer

