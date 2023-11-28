Putting the ‘give’ in Giving Tuesday this holiday season
LIST: Places you can volunteer at and donate to in the Tri-State Area
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - As Cyber Monday wraps up, several Tri-State organizations and non-profits are getting ready for Giving Tuesday, a day for residents to give back to their community.
The weekend after Thanksgiving is always insane with Black Friday, Shop Small Saturday, and now Cyber Monday, as consumers try to get all of the deals and finish their holiday shopping.
While those days can financially benefit businesses, the following Tuesday is a day for donating what you can whether it is time or money.
There are a multitude of organizations and non-profits in the Greater Cincinnati Area that could use help this holiday season. People can find one they are interested in by checking out the list below.
Animal Shelters
- Cincinnati Animal CARE/The Hamilton County Humane Society: This shelter currently has over 300 adoptable dogs and 15 adoptable cats. Sign up to volunteer with this link or to foster click the link here. Check out one of several wish lists to donate supplies to the shelter.
- Kenton County Animal Shelter: If you live in Northern Kentucky, the Kenton County Animal Shelter is always looking for volunteers or fosters. The shelter is also seeking financial donations or Amazon Wishlist items.
- SPCA Cincinnati: Located in Sharonville, SPCA Cincinnati is a temporary home to 36 dogs and 18 cats. The shelter is always looking for donations, volunteers and fosters for their fuzzy friends.
Senior Living
- Smiles for Seniors: The non-profit Smiles for Seniors creates opportunities for the community to give back to those who are in assisted living or nursing homes. Last Christmas, the organization was about to provide 2,600 gifts for seniors in 33 resident homes in Cincinnati, and this year, they are looking for that same effort.
- There are dozens of seniors who still need sponsors to make the holidays a little more special. People who are interested can either send items directly to the facilities in need and message the organization to let them know that person or drop off the items at the homes. For more information, visit Smiles for Seniors’ Facebook page here.
- If financial donations are something you cannot provide or you would rather donate your time, there are several volunteer opportunities at nursing and assisted living homes in the Greater Cincinnati Area.
Homeless Shelters/Food Banks
As it continues to get colder outside, many are struggling to either pay the cost of electric bills or simply do not have a home. Donating canned goods, hygiene products, blankets and gently used/new clothes are a great way to help those in need. Here are a list of places looking for these kind of items.
Veteran Assistance
While the rate has gone down over the years, American veterans are historically more likely to be at risk of homelessness than the average citizen, according to Green Door, a Central Texas organization aimed to help the homeless. This can be due to several reasons, such as substance use disorders, mental health issues, physical illnesses or a combination of things.
There are several ways residents can help out veterans in need this year with several organizations to donate to and volunteer with
- Soldiers’ Angels (virtual and in-person opportunities)
- The National Coalition for Homeless Veterans
- American Legion in Greenhills
- VA Cincinnati Medical Center
- Disabled American Veterans in Norwood
- Easterseals Redwood Military and Veteran Services
- Vehicles for Veterans
- Veterans of Foreign Wars in Sharonville
- Volunteers of America Ohio & Indiana
Greater Cincinnati Youth
While the holidays can be a magical time for families, some children do not get to experience all of the joy that some kids are fortunate enough to have, whether that is receiving gifts or just having the basic items to get through the winter cold. Below are a few places asking for items to benefit youth in the Tri-State.
- Crayons to Computers: Hosting their third-annual “Keep Our Kids Warm” Drive to help students in need. They are looking for handmade and store-bought hats, scarves, and mittens/gloves.
- Cincinnati Reds Community Fund Scholarship: The Cincinnati Reds are raising money to help develop high school student-athletes into Major League Citizens. This year, the Reds will donate a $10,000 matching gift. People can donate here.
- Salvation Army Angel Tree: Every Christmas, the Salvation Army hosts an Angel Tree drive where families will “sponsor” a kid whose family is struggling financially. Residents can visit the organization’s Facebook page to see updates in the Greater Cincinnati Area.
- Cincinnati Youth Collaborative: The mission and goal at Cincinnati Youth Collaborative is to empower children and young adults to succeed in their education, career and life, the organization’s website says. With CYC, people can either volunteer or donate to the organization to help shape Cincinnati’s youth.
Other places to donate to or volunteer
- St. Vincent de Paul’s Winter Coat Drive
- The CARE Closet
- United Way of Greater Cincinnati
- Kentucky Voices for Health
- Mill Creek Alliance
