Sentencing day for man who admitted guilt in 4-year-old brother’s shooting at Middletown park

HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A man will be sentenced Tuesday after admitting guilt in his 4-year-old brother’s accidental shooting in a Middletown park earlier this year.

Yvonte Glover, 26, is due before Butler County Common Pleas Court Judge Noah Powers at 8:30 a.m.

He faces 12 months in prison and a $2,500 fine. Or, the judge could sentence him to probation.

Glover originally was indicted on a single count of felony child endangering but pleaded guilty last month to a lesser charge that is still a felony: attempted improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle, court records show.

His younger brother accidentally shot himself in his right abdomen with a 9mm gun in Glover’s SUV at Jacot Park on Grand Boulevard on the evening of April 12, a police report shows.

The boy went back to the SUV for water when he picked up the gun between the seat and console and fired it, a police report shows.

Glover was in the park with his girlfriend and four young children, including his little brother, according to Middletown police.

He called 911 to report the shooting and took the boy to Kettering Medical Center, according to police who said the child was expected to recover.

See a spelling or grammar error in our story? Please click here to report it and include the headline of the story in your email.

Do you have a photo or video of a breaking news story? Send it to us here with a brief description.

Copyright 2023 WXIX. All rights reserved.