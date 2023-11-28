Suspect arrested as a teen to be tried as adult for hit-and-run death of UC student

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Hamilton County Juvenile Court judge ruled Tuesday that an 18-year-old’s case will go to adult court.

The 18-year-old was 17 at the time when Cincinnati police say he hit two University of Cincinnati students with a stolen Honda CRV on Sept. 28, 2022.

Cayden Turner and Namiya Russell, both 18, were walking in a crosswalk on Jefferson Avenue near UC’s campus when they were, Cincinnati police previously said.

The suspect, who was a teen at the time, did not stop but later crashed into a tree and took off running, according to police.

Both Turner and Russell were injured in the crash.

Turner, ultimately, died from her injuries.

Police did say they found a gun in the stolen vehicle.

The now 18-year-old faces multiple charges including aggravated vehicular assault in connection with the deadly September 2022 crash.

Tuesday’s court hearing was to determine if the suspect would be tried as an adult.

His defense argues to the judge that rehabilitation through the juvenile system would be in his best interest.

“This is a child, and we would be treating him like any other adult, and that’s just going to set him up for failure,” the defense said Tuesday in court. “If he is going to be released back into the community one day, we want to achieve that goal of being able to rehabilitate him.”

Prosecutors’ arguments, on the other hand, mentioned the number of teens they are seeing accused of stealing vehicles and having guns.

“This cannot be the norm for our county,” prosecutors said. “This cannot be common anymore. This has got to stop.

Prosecutors also pointed to the 18-year-old’s past encounters with police.

Court records show in June 2022, Cincinnati police said they found a loaded gun in a vehicle the suspect was driving. He was ordered to wear an ankle monitor that he allegedly cut off.

In 2021, he was charged in connection with hitting and injuring a Boone County Sheriff’s Office deputy while driving an SUV, according to court documents.

Then a teenager, he was released on probation with mandated counseling and a curfew, court records show.

Judge Kari Bloom, who oversaw Tuesday’s hearing, considered that 2021 incident when making her ruling.

“I don’t know why Kentucky decided to place this child on probation for facts and circumstances that are very close to these, nearly identical, but they did,” Judge Bloom said. “They put him on probation and sent him back to us. I do find though that the probation that was attempted did not prevent or even deter future behavior.”

Bond was set at $160,000 for the 18-year-old, but Judge Bloom said a juvenile court holder remains on a separate case of his.

That means even if he were to post bond, he would not be released from custody.

