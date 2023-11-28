Ted Karras tips his cap to Tri-State students for helping important cause

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Bengals star made a surprise visit Tuesday at a Tri-State school to thank students for helping a cause he wears on his sleeve - or hat in this case.

Ted Karras made a stop at St. Joseph Consolidated School in Hamilton.

The 6′4″, 310-pound center was the center of attention when he walked in wearing one of his trademark Cincy Hats.

“The second-grade class, last year, raised money and donated it to the Cincy Hat,” Karras said of his surprise visit. “So, I’m here to thank them.”

The Cincy Hat project is for the Village of Merici in his hometown Indianapolis.

The Village of Merici is an independent living space for adults with developmental disabilities.

In just one year, Cincy Hat is approaching $1 million in sales. That amount includes the few hundred donated by the kids at St. Joe’s.

The Cincy Hat cause is one that caught the attention of second-grade teacher Ellen Baden.

“I had seen Ted interviewed, and I kind of liked what the mission was because some of the kids in my class had special needs,” Baden explained.

After raising money and sending the check, Baden said she extended an invitation to Karras to come by the school for lunch if he ever found himself in Hamilton.

Karras accepted the invite and talked with students, signed some footballs, and gave a tip of the cap to St. Joe’s.

“This community, the way they’ve embraced this, I, really, I feel it’ll be one of the coolest things I’ll ever get to do in my life, and, you know, it’s something we never counted on our even dreamed of,” said Karras. “I’m very thankful for it. I think it’s an unbelievable thing and it’s propelled, you know, our community to come together around a very important cause.”

