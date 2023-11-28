What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2

Contests
What December 7 means for Issue 2
By Ken Baker
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:36 PM EST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
NORWOOD, Ohio (WXIX) - One of Ohio’s largest Medical Marijuana suppliers gave back in a big way this Thanksgiving.

Firelands Scientific and The Landing Dispensary donated 10,000 turkeys and meals to help fight food insecurity and celebrate the passage of Issue 2.

“We set up a plan to work with an Ohio-based distributor to donate 10,000 turkeys all over the state,” said Jeff McCourt, CEO of Firelands Scientific and The Landing Dispensary.

“We just opened our most recent store in the Norwood/Oakley area in northeast Cincinnati,” McCourt added.

In the face of voters deciding to legalize recreational marijuana, The Landing is working on flipping stores to prepare for an increase in business after regulators roll out rules on recreational smoking.

“We want to make sure the current patients in the program stay engaged in the program, but we are excited to get to the to the point where this will be more of an over-the-counter product where adults will be able to walk in without needing to go through the process of seeing a doctor or getting a recommendation and having more access to the product,” McCourt explained.

The CEO added that Ohio has a sound supply chain and has the infrastructure for a smooth transition from medical sales to recreational.

