Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs

MONTGOMERY, Ohio (WXIX) - A Mason woman is under arrest on charges she stole several packages in a single day off porches in one Tri-State neighborhood with the help of a 15-year-old accomplice, court records show.

Tayler Dibella, 23, drove around Montgomery with the juvenile on Monday and they snatched thousands of dollars in items such as a baby stroller, necklaces, docking station, monitor, flying disc, portable chargers and a large suitcase, police and the victims allege.

Some of the stolen items were holiday gifts and Dibella was found in possession of at least some of the estimated 10 packages she’s accused of taking, according to multiple affidavits and criminal complaints.

One resident wrote in a court filing that the crimes on her porch were all caught on her Ring camera.

Dibella was booked into the Hamilton County Justice Center late Monday and held overnight.

The teen was charged with theft, according to Hamilton County Juvenile Court records.

During a brief hearing Tuesday morning, Dibella pleaded not guilty to five counts of theft and one count of contributing to the unruliness or delinquency of a minor.

According to Montgomery police, she knew the teen was a minor.

Hamilton County Municipal Court Judge Donte Johnson set her bond at $12,500.

She can walk free after posting just 10% of that, or $1,250.

Or, the judge ruled, she could be released on her own recognizance but must wear an electronic monitoring device and stay away from all prosecuting witnesses.

The grand jury report date is Dec. 13.

