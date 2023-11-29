3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop

HILLSBORO, Ohio (WXIX) - Three people were killed and one hospitalized after a large explosion and fire at an auto shop in Hillsboro, officials say.

Paint Creek Joint EMS/Fire Chief David Manning said the victim who was taken to the hospital is in stable condition.

The fire started around 4 p.m. Tuesday at Jimbo’s Auto Shop on 502 S. High Street, according to Highland County dispatchers.

Black smoke from the explosion and fire could be seen for miles as the blaze fully engulfed the building. Fire crews had to rescue everyone inside and were seen loading a man into an ambulance.

The fire chief said crews felt the force of the explosion from as far as four blocks away at their firehouse.

Multiple first responders and the State Fire Marshal’s Office remained on the scene overnight investigating the cause.

With temperatures dipping below freezing, salt trucks arrived to treat wet roads in the area to try to keep them from freezing over.

The names and ages of the three people who were killed were not released but officials said they will undergo autopsies at the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office.

