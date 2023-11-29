Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

31-year-old shot in the face for not sharing potato chips, police say

Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.
Police said a man was shot for not sharing potato chips with the suspect.(Pexels)
By Megan McSweeney and Andrew McMunn
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AKRON, Ohio (WOIO/Gray News) - Police in Ohio are investigating after they said they spoke with a person who was shot in the face for not sharing his potato chips.

Officers with the Akron Police Department responded to Summa Health Akron City Hospital around 9 p.m. Tuesday night.

WOIO reports the 31-year-old victim had taken himself to the hospital.

Officers reportedly found the man with a gunshot wound to the face that was deemed non-life-threatening.

Police said the victim told them he was confronted by an unknown man outside of Lusty’s Adventure on Stanton Avenue. He said the other man shot him with a handgun after he refused to give him some potato chips.

The reported suspect then left the scene in a vehicle.

Officials are working to identify the man in question.

Anyone with further information has been urged to contact the Akron Police Department Detective Bureau at 330-375-2490.

Copyright 2023 WOIO via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler DiBella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio's Issue 2
What Dec. 7 means for Ohio’s Issue 2

Latest News

Andrew Miller of Conesville, Ohio is asking for birthday cards as his ninth birthday...
Ohio boy asking for birthday cards while he fights cancer
The family managed to escape their Lawrenceburg home after it caught fire Tuesday.
Family escapes as Lawrenceburg home goes up in flames
The United States is sending 54,000 pounds of food and medicine to Gaza. The first shipment...
Israeli military says 10 Israelis, four Thai nationals, have been released by Hamas
FILE - This photo provided by the California Department of Fish and Wildlife from a remote...
Wolverines threatened with extinction as climate change melts their snowy mountain refuges, US says
Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment
Senator Hawley threatens to derail defense bill without radiation amendment