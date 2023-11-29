Contests
Business Spotlight
19 For A Cure
Breaking Through
Mic’d Up Moms
Celebration of Lights
Food from the Heart

6-year-old shot and killed by 17-year-old in hunting accident, officials say

As the investigation continues, the community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.
By Ashley Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 10:18 AM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - The South Carolina Department of Natural Resources is releasing new details about the shooting death of a 6-year-old boy.

Avery Davis was shot by a 17-year-old on Friday during a hunting accident in Orangeburg County and died the next morning, officials said.

The Orangeburg County Coroner said Avery was hit in the head by a stray bullet.

A 6-year-old was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to...
Avery Davis was accidentally shot and killed while hunting in South Carolina, according to officials.(Family of Avery Davis via WIS)

A spokesperson with the Department of Natural Resources said while Avery’s death has been ruled accidental, they are not addressing whether criminal charges could be coming.

As the investigation continues, the community is doing what they can to keep Avery’s memory alive.

Avery’s mother, father and sister escorted his body to the operating room at Prisma Health on Monday night for his organs to be donated.

A family friend said Avery’s organ donations will be saving the lives of five patients.

Francie Daniel, Avery’s first-grade teacher, said she loved Avery and is going to miss him.

“Avery was just the brightest little light. He was the bubbliest little boy with the best smile, fun-loving, just all boy, loved to be with his friends, loved sports, and he was happiest in the woods,” Daniel said.

Avery was often described as “a young outdoorsman,” but his reading teacher Billie Walling said he also had a knack for writing.

“Anything writing about ducks, bats, trains, anything hunting, he just loved it,” Walling said.

The tragic turn of events hit the community and Avery’s classmates hard.

“It was obviously very tough for his classmates to learn,” Daniel said. “We’re a close class, but we had a lot of help at school today. We had grief counselors, and we’re just loving on each other.”

Avery’s teachers said he’ll be remembered for how he lived and the legacy he’s leaving behind.

Faculty, staff and students at Calhoun Academy dressed in camo Tuesday in Avery’s honor.

Funeral arrangements for Avery will be finalized Wednesday.

Copyright 2023 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Three people are dead and another is hospitalized after a large explosion and fire in Hillsboro.
3 dead, 1 hospitalized in explosion, fire at Hillsboro auto shop
A Sumatran rhino calf was born in Indonesia and is the offspring of an animal born in the...
Rare species born at Cincinnati Zoo sires new baby in Indonesia
State Route 32 is back open following Tuesday's deadly crash.
90-year-old driver killed in Brown County crash with dump truck
Tayler Dibella
Woman, teen drove around Montgomery stealing packages off porches: court docs
Aerial view shows the aftermath of a deadly charter bus crash involving a semi in Licking...
Crash report details new information in Ohio crash that killed 3 students, 3 adults

Latest News

The U.S. military says a search and rescue operation is underway after a military aircraft...
US military aircraft crashes off coast of Japan
In this photo provided by Japan Coast Guard, debris believed to be from a U.S. military Osprey...
US military Osprey aircraft with 8 aboard crashes off southern Japan, at least 1 dead
A woman has taken her love for dolls and her pride for HBCUs to create a line of dolls. (WFAA,...
Woman creates doll line representing HBCUs
Federal investigators are joining the investigation into an auto shop explosion and fire that...
Federal investigators respond to deadly auto shop explosion, fire in Hillsboro