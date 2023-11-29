Contests
Breezy and mild Wednesday afternoon

Tracking rain moving in on Friday that will bring disruptions for the tri-state.
By Ethan Emery
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 12:34 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Bright sunshine, winds becoming gusty and more southerly will combine with the cold air mass moving eastward to warm afternoon temperatures into the middle and upper 40s, which is still cooler than normal.

Rain arrives late Thursday evening and continues into Friday. Friday is a First Alert Weather Day, rain could be heavy at times for the morning commute causing it to be a headache-maker, and for the evening commute scattered showers will slow the trip. Saturday will be dry with partly cloudy skies.

For the FC Cincy match at 6pm Saturday look for dry weather and temperatures in the lower 50s as the match begins, dropping into the middle 40s by the time it ends.

The dry weather is short lived because rain returns Sunday with showers throughout much of the day. There is a chance at this time that the rain continues Monday. Otherwise much of this week features temperatures that are near or slightly above normal for this time of year.

