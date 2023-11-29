Cincinnati police SUV hit on Norwood Lateral while responding to assist disabled vehicle

CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A Cincinnati police SUV was struck by a vehicle on the Norwood Lateral late Tuesday, closing the highway for about an hour, after the officer pulled over to assist a disabled vehicle, according to Cincinnati police.

The crash sent the cruiser into the divider. The officer wasn’t injured, police said.

The driver of the second car was taken to the hospital with non-serious injuries, according to police.

The crash shut down the Norwood Lateral, east of Interstate I-75, for about an hour.

The incident remains under investigation.

