Clermont County man indicted on 45 sex-related charges including raping 10-year-old

BATAVIA, Ohio (WXIX) -A 60-year-old Clermont County man is under a 45-count indictment that accuses him of dozens of sex crimes against juveniles including raping a 10-year-old girl.

Monte L. Cecil of Union Township made his first court appearance in the case Wednesday following his indictment Tuesday.

Supporters of one of his alleged victims came into court wearing pink T-shirts with her face on them.

Clermont County Common Pleas Court Judge Victor Haddad increased Cecil’s bond from $750,000 to $1 million due to the seriousness and extent of the charges.

Cecil faces one count of rape on the child and multiple counts of gross sexual imposition, illegal use of a minor in nudity-oriented materials and voyeurism, his indictment shows.

All of the charges involve juveniles except five counts of voyeurism in which the victim is an adult, court records show.

The case developed on Nov. 17 when the 10-year-old girl told her parents she used Cecil’s phone at his Bantam Lane home earlier that day and saw a sexually explicit picture of herself with him while she was asleep, according to a criminal complaint.

The child’s parents called Union Township police, who made contact with Cecil.

During this time, “officers were permitted to look in the cell phone” and saw an image in the trash file that contained such a photo, a detective wrote in the criminal complaint.

Detectives responded with a search warrant that resulted in the seizure of electronic devices including his cell phone.

Cecil was read his Miranda rights and said he understood them, the criminal complaint continues.

“During (a) conversation with detectives Cecil admitted he knew the search warrant was (in) reference to the photos he had taken that officers had seen,” the court document reads.

Police determined the photo of the 10-year-old girl that led to his arrest was taken earlier this month, on Nov. 5, according to his indictment.

The other alleged crimes happened throughout most of this year: On or about Oct. 15, July 30, June 25, May 21, and on or about April 4 through Aug. 14 and on or about Jan. 1 through Nov. 17, the indictment states.

Clermont County jail records show Pierce Township police Cecil back in 1999.

Pierce Township police tell FOX19 NOW he was arrested on a menacing charge for allegedly threatening his then-wife’s boyfriend.

