Norwood Lateral re-opened after crash involving a police cruiser
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio 562/Norwood Lateral was re-opened after a crash involving a crash involving a police cruiser.
The officer’s car was hit after he had pulled over to help a disabled vehicle, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.
The crash shut down the Norwood Lateral, east of I-75, for about an hour.
There were no injuries, according to dispatchers.
