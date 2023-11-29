Contests
Norwood Lateral re-opened after crash involving a police cruiser

By FOX19 Digital Staff
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 10:21 PM EST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Ohio 562/Norwood Lateral was re-opened after a crash involving a crash involving a police cruiser.

The officer’s car was hit after he had pulled over to help a disabled vehicle, according to the Cincinnati Police Department.

The crash shut down the Norwood Lateral, east of I-75, for about an hour.

There were no injuries, according to dispatchers.

