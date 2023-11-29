Contests
Fairfield community rallies around 10-year-old girl battling meningitis

10-year-old Fairfield student out of ICU after illness
By Simone Jameson
Published: Nov. 29, 2023 at 8:59 AM EST|Updated: seconds ago
FAIRFIELD, Ohio (WXIX) - A Fairfield Elementary School student has a long road to recovery after she was rushed to Cincinnati Children’s Hospital with a life-threatening illness.

Sophia Williams, 10, is battling a bacterial meningitis infection that has paralyzed the right side of her body and takes away her ability to speak.

Family and friends at Fairfield West Elementary School have flooded the hospital with prayers and pleas for her full recovery.

“When she’s in my car, she’s talking and making sure we’re all laughing, and smiling because that’s just who she is - she’s always happy. You never see her down. So, it was sad to see her the way she is now,” Williams’ cheerleading coach, Ashley Mills told FOX19 NOW.

Mills says the 10-year-old was rushed to the hospital after experiencing flu-like symptoms.

“She was sick over the weekend, and just thought it was a normal virus,” explained Mills. “And then she went unresponsive, and it just went from there.”

The infection turned out to be bacterial meningitis caused by streptococcus pneumonia. Doctors say it caused Williams to go into septic shock, leaving her with swelling on her brain that paralyzed the right side of her body.

“It’s just heartbreaking to see,” says Sarah Hagemann, President of the Fairfield Youth Cheerleading Association. “We’re just waiting on her to get better.”

In the wake of Williams’ illness, Hagemann and Mills teamed up with students and staff at Fairfield West Elementary School to support the 10-year-old’s family. On Monday, they wore purple - Williams’ favorite color - and made bracelets and posters.

“I’m just really excited the community is surrounding her,” Hagemann said. “Really just making sure she sees the support, and it’s really emotional and really exciting to see. She’s pretty wonderful.”

A GoFundMe was also created that has raised more than $6,200 for the family.

“We’re with them all the time. They’re just like family, so we want to do what we can to take whatever pressure and stress we can off of them while they’re trying to be there for her,” said Mills.

Both women say Williams is making some improvements, which they are thankful for. She is no longer in the ICU and has started therapy and is in good spirits.

Close family friends say she could be in the hospital anywhere from two months to a year for recovery.

